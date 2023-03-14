 Skip to main content
In My Bag Period program popular with girls

ASAP In my bag Period

The female students at Anniston Middle School hears from members of ASAP’s DREAM leaders and Anniston businesswoman, Stefanie Almon. One of ASAP’s prevention specialists, Iesha Beard, looks on and assists the girls in activities that teaches them the importance of staying mentally, physically and socially healthy.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

On March 9, representatives from the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention gave the female students at Anniston Middle School a gift and a message.

The gift, called In My Bag Period, was a canvas bag filled with feminine hygiene products to help the students prepare for their menstrual cycle.

