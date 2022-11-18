 Skip to main content
In money and approach, AEA changes relationship with state GOP

State Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, had to work for his reelection this year. First, he had a GOP primary challenger who’d previously held the seat. Then, in the general election, Butler faced a Democrat formidable enough to draw the attention and concern of GOP leadership.

Butler won both races with votes to spare, but as of the day before the general election, had spent nearly $890,000, according to campaign finance reports.