Hope Christian Academy plans fall 2023 Oxford opening

OXFORD — With plans to officially open its doors to students this fall, a new school called Hope Christian Academy will host an interest meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at 2005 Hinton Drive.
Head of School Nick Burns said the school will be a Christian educational facility. An outreach ministry of Lighthouse Church, it will open its doors to grades K-12 starting in August 2023 on the church campus.
“The vision for this started many years ago as a group of people wanting to go into education,” Burns said. “God started opening doors and in the last two years has provided a facility and a team has been put together to talk about how we can institute a high-level educational facility and grow closer to God in that process. We believe that Jesus has a spot in education.”
Burns said the school will be a member of the Association of Christian Schools International and use the Abeka curriculum, which is based on Biblical word views. The school will also provide access to the FACTS Family Portal system to communicate with parents and students on grades, attendance and announcements.
Athletics will be offered as part of the Alabama Independent School Association and will include football, volleyball, cheerleading, boys and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball. Burns is a former baseball coach at Wellborn High School.
Band, choir and art will also be offered.
Tuition will be $5,100 a year with different payment plans and discounts being made available.
Hope Christian’s mascot will be the “Saints,” with school colors of purple and gold.
“Our students will have access to an amazing ACT prep program from grades 3-12,” Burns said. “We will also offer a 15 to 1 student/teacher ratio which we believe will promote more personal experiences in the classrooms and give teachers more one-on-one time and promote an environment of growth with diverse learners in the classroom.”
Hope Academy will also offer a career tech program and Burns noted the city of Oxford is “on board to help us do that.”
