 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hope Christian Academy plans fall 2023 Oxford opening

Hope Christian Academy

With plans to officially open its doors to students this fall, a new school called Hope Christian Academy will host an interest meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at 2005 Hinton Drive.

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD — With plans to officially open its doors to students this fall, a new school called Hope Christian Academy will host an interest meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at 2005 Hinton Drive.

Head of School Nick Burns said the school will be a Christian educational facility. An outreach ministry of Lighthouse Church, it will open its doors to grades K-12 starting in August 2023 on the church campus.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.