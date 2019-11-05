Fifth-grader Messiah Clay already knows what he wants to be when he grows up: an adventurer and writer.
But there’s one adventure he’d never had before Tuesday morning. He’d never built a house.
“We’re learning a lot about how to use a drill,” said Clay, one of about two-dozen fifth-graders at Anniston’s Randolph Park Elementary School who assembled the frame for a small house in the middle of the school’s gym Tuesday morning.
It’s part of a yearly program called Hammer Build, designed to reinforce math skills with hands-on work. School leaders say the house-building project helps kids understand the use of fractions — and might help them select a career.
“We realize that not all children are heading for college,” said Principal Teresia Hall. “This gives them a chance to discover some other careers that might interest them.”
Teams of students donned safety goggles and pieced together four pre-built walls on top of a wooden foundation in the gymnasium, under the watchful eye of volunteers from Eastman Chemical, the sponsor for the program.
Despite the program’s name, there wasn’t a hammer in sight: Students assembled the house with wood screws and drills. Faculty said the drills are safer than hammers. The drills also likely made it easier to take the house apart when the project was done.
“This is how we did things when I was in school,” said Ward 3 City Councilman Ben Little, one of two council members to show up at the event. “We did electrical. We did plumbing. I do think this is what’s missing in schools today. Any time you can work with your hands, you can find a job.”
Vocational education is having a moment among policymakers, at least locally. With college costs on the rise and unemployment countywide at 2.9 percent — an extreme low by almost any standards — local officials have begun to talk about the possibility of labor shortages in skilled fields such as welding and electronics repair.
Hall said fifth-graders studied fractions to prepare for the construction work they’ll do in Hammer Build — but once the build began they got a taste of another side of manufacturing work. They got a lecture on safety, then were assigned supervisors, who lectured them about safety again. Wear goggles to protect your eyes, Eastman workers told them. Never take a step backward, always move forward, workers said.
“Obviously, safety’s a big thing when you work in a chemical plant,” said Nick Dutton, an Auburn University senior majoring in chemical engineering who also works with the Eastman plant. Eastman deputized Dutton to give students a refresher lesson on fractions — not an easy thing, he said, when you haven’t been in an elementary math classroom in years.
Asked what they found hardest about fractions, several of the fifth-graders said multiplying them was difficult. Fifth-grade teacher Alicia Swain had a different take.
“I’ve seen what you do,” she told a group of about a half-dozen students. “I think it’s finding the lowest common denominator. That’s the hardest part.”
Teachers said that in at least one earlier year, they’ve found students who’ve worked on real construction sites before. But most in this year’s class professed little building experience.
Asked if he’d ever built a house, student Isaiah Spinks nodded.
“I have, but it was a toy,” he said, holding out his hands to indicate something about the size of a shoebox.
School officials expect to hold Hammer Build events later this week at Tenth Street and Golden Springs Elementary schools.