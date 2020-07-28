Group plans back-to-school celebrations Thursday

Anyone looking for something fun to do with their kids this week might consider a back-to-school event being hosted by a drug-abuse-prevention agency.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting back-to-school events Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in several locations, including Constantine Homes, Glen Addie Homes, Barber Terrace, Norwood Homes and in Wellborn.
At the event, the agency will hand out school supplies including pencils, small notebooks, drawstring bags and prevention materials. Ice cream will be served as a treat for all.
The agency’s executive director, Seyram Selase, said the agency hosts this event every year, but typically in one group at community centers. This year, due to concerns over COVID-19, they decided to do things a little differently.
“We still wanted to have an event that will encourage children to stay focused during these uncertain times and motivate them for school,” Selase said.
Selase said that they understand the 2020-2021 school year will be very different from previous years, so the goal is to continue to instill a passion for learning in youth.
“The more students are engaged in learning, the less likely they are to fall victim to substance use disorder,” Selase said.
According to Selase, the agency wanted to do something to lift children’s confidence and spirits going into this unprecedented time. They settled on something simple: ice cream.
“I try to put myself in the shoes of these youth,” Selase said. “What would possibly inspire me?”
Based in Oxford and serving Calhoun County, the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is a “comprehensive substance abuse prevention and early intervention agency” which focuses primarily on educating youth and giving them the proper tools to resist substance dependency.
Selase said the agency will be following CDC guidelines and encourages the community to do the same while attending the event.