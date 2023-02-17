 Skip to main content
Governor’s grant to Jax State will benefit all of Alabama

JSU police kit

Jacksonville State University’s Senior Forensic Scientist Dr. Mark Hopwood displays one of the kits the department offers law enforcement agencies across the state to aid in the proper collection of uncontaminated forensic evidence at a crime scene.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

The office of Gov. Kay Ivey announced earlier this week that it would be awarding a $150,000 grant to Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics (CFAF) as part of a larger effort to fund the state’s law enforcement and forensics training.

However, much more than just the law enforcement agencies in the area will reap the benefits of the “Byrne Justice Assistance Grant,” or Byrne JAG.

