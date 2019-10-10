It’s not every day that students get to see their teachers outside of the classroom, let alone in their neighborhoods, but it happened Thursday for several Golden Springs Elementary School students.
The school’s principal, Phillip Posey, and around 25 teachers spent Thursday hosting parent-teacher conferences for families living near Glen Addie Homes and Constantine Homes. According to Posey, this is the schools’ first time to take conferences to the parents.
Posey said several parents from those areas previously mentioned having issues with transportation. He said he wanted to send a message to those parents that the school is on their side.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to get our teachers out in the community, so that they can give the parents an opportunity to talk to them and get a sense of where our children are coming from and what their challenges are and let the parents know, ‘we’re here for you,’” Posey said.
Teachers holding conferences at Glen Addie noted that the apartments are nearly 5 miles away from the school — a 12-minute drive but a walk of nearly two hours.
“That’s a lot to ask of a parent who doesn’t have transportation, and that’s not an easy walk,” said special education teacher Kimberly McGhee.
McGhee said some of those parents may also have to work during regular school hours or need child care for their younger children.
Because Thursday was planned as a workday and October is the school’s designated month for parent-teacher conferences, Posey said, he decided to take the conferences to the parents who needed it.
Additionally, Posey said, report cards came out that day, meaning parents had the opportunity to discuss their children’s grades.
Posey said he hoped the parent-teacher visits strengthen the relationships between students and teachers and help some students’ learning improve.
“We’re able to come to their neighborhoods and they can see that we are people just like they are, and that we care,” Posey said. “Sometimes they think, because of their circumstances, some of us might not want to come into their neighborhoods. This is an opportunity for us to connect with them.”
Fourth-grade teacher Shicara Smith said teachers and parents discussed report card results to determine student strengths and weaknesses. Smith said teachers and parents also discussed things like how well the students were prepared for class and whether they respected each other.
McGhee said nearly 20 parents came to the conferences. She said many other parents have already come to the school for a conference, and conferences will be held for the rest of the month.
If just one parent had come Thursday, Smith said, it would have been worth it.
“That’s one parent that might not have made it to the school, who I would not have been able to talk to face-to-face,” Smith said.
Overall, McGhee said, the conferences Thursday were positive for both teachers and parents.
“The parents that I have spoken to were very happy and they were very appreciative that we did this,” McGhee said.
Juanita and Edward Gaston, who live close to Glen Addie Homes, counted themselves among those parents who were grateful for the close-to-home conferences.
Juanita Gaston said she has twin girls, Kynlee and Kylee, enrolled at the school in different first-grade classes, which could have made it difficult to take time off work to make it to conferences during both teachers’ planning periods.
Before they knew about the conferences at Glen Addie, Gaston said, she had planned to meet with her daughters’ teachers around 6 one morning.
“It just allowed us to get both conferences out of the way without having to take additional time off work,” Gaston said. “Being in a centralized location is so convenient, and it’s a more open atmosphere than the school. You feel more comfortable with this face-to-face interaction.”
Luckily, Gaston said, both her girls were doing well, for which she credited their teachers.
“Mrs. Handley and Mrs. Turner have worked with our girls, and they’re both excelling,” Gaston said. “We are so happy about the level of education they are receiving.”
Kindergartener Silas Ashley said he saw his teacher, as well as a previous teacher, Thursday. So far, he said, he’s been having a good year and enjoys having lots of friends.
While he couldn’t put his finger on why, Silas said, seeing them outside of school was different.