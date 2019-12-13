Girls Who Code thrives at Anniston Middle

Eighth-grader Terrionna Watts and her friends are working to put on a fashion show, but without sewing a single stitch.
Instead, they’re using a computer program called Scratch to generate animated girls who’ll show off pixelated clothes on an on-screen runway.
“That’s the code we use to get the character to move and talk,” Watts said, pointing to a set of multicolored bars on a computer screen.
Watts is one of 44 girls at Anniston Middle School who are members of Girls Who Code, a computing and math club that school officials see as one of Anniston’s unsung successes. Begun several years ago to attract more girls to science and math, the group continues to grow, school officials say. It now includes more than one in every 10 students at Anniston Middle, which has 322 students according to state numbers.
Principal Kimberly Garrick said the school system got involved in a similar, closely-related program, Girls Engaged in Math and Science, more than 10 years ago after administrators realized that girls’ test scores lagged behind boys’ scores in math – and after realizing that boys lagged behind girls in reading.
GEMS takes girls to a statewide conference to present projects in math or science and to meet female role models in the sciences. At Anniston Middle, GEMS and Girls Who Code are now merged into a single organization. This year is the first year the group hopes to take programming projects to the conference.
Projects tend to grow out of real-world uses the girls find for math and computing. Past classes have looked at the earnings they’d make over time in various careers or tallied the savings someone could expect from couponing. A class on Friday worked on ways to optimize spending on a birthday party, assuming the organizer had $150 to spend.
Advisor Wanda Elston said she’s not sure why the club has grown, though she believes persistence played a role. Elston, who now works for the Anniston Community Education Foundation, is a retired Anniston teacher who advised math and computing clubs in elementary schools.
“They really just stop in and say ‘I’d like to be in the group,” Elston said. “A lot of them have sisters who did this, so they’re familiar with it.”
Eighth-grader Dayunistan Cottingham came to the group with a plan in mind.
“I knew math was one of my weaker areas and I thought this would help me improve,” she said.
None of the girls in the class on Friday said they planned to become programmers, though some said they had yet to really decide on a career path. Elston said those answers didn’t worry her; she said that both mathematics skills and involvement in the club would help the girls on college applications, no matter what discipline they choose.
Tracking the academic effects of the program has been difficult, administrators acknowledge. Anniston has a high poverty rate; Garrick said students are often highly mobile, moving out of the system and then back.
Reading and math gaps still exist between boys and girls at Anniston Middle, according to the latest statewide tests, and it’s hard to tell whether the gap is closing. Alabama has changed its standardized tests multiple times over the past decade.
Garrick, the principal, said there was once a male counterpart to the project, called Boy’s Fort, designed to spark interest in reading among boys.
“They could read magazines, football stats, anything it took to get them interested in reading,” she said.
That program didn’t survive, though school officials said they’ve considered bringing it back. The difference with Girls Who Code, Garrick said, was that the Anniston Community Education Foundation took on the program and kept it going.
Elston said she thought a boy-focused coding program would be welcome at the school.
“We do need something for the boys,” she said. “You just need someone to do it.”