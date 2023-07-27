 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Gadsden State names boardroom after former president

Gadsden State boardroom renaming

Dr. Martha Lavender, left, retired president of Gadsden State, is pictured with Dr. Kathy Murphy, current president, and John Roberson, director of Advancement and Alumni Relations at the naming ceremony for the Dr. Martha Lavender Boardroom.

 Courtesy photo

GADSDEN — Gadsden State Community College has recognized Dr. Martha Lavender for her contributions to the institution by naming the boardroom inside the Joe Ford Center after the retired president.

“This is an opportunity for us to honor someone who has spent years making positive change through significant contributions to Gadsden State — professionally, personally and financially,” said John Roberson, director of advancement and alumni relations. “Dr. Lavender will always be known as someone who has always loved and respected Gadsden State and all we have to offer the communities we serve.”

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.