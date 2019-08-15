Gadsden State Community College plans to move all programs from its McClellan location to its campus on Coleman Road in Anniston, according to a news release from the college Thursday.
According to the release, the college will move the programs from McClellan Center, which is owned by Jacksonville State University, to the Cheaha Center located at the community college’s Ayers Campus on Coleman Road in Anniston. The Cheaha Center was recently enlarged.
“Gadsden State has added over 21,000 square feet to the Cheaha Center, which provides us with ample classroom space,” Gadsden State President Martha Lavender was quoted as saying in the release. “We will continue to provide training and instruction to all of the 1,200 students enrolled in Gadsden State programs in Calhoun County.”
The JSU board of trustees voted in February to end a lease agreement with the community college that saw the university operate in the Joe Ford Center in Gadsden in return for Gadsden State’s use of the JSU-owned McClellan property.
“They no longer really have a use for the space at McClellan,” JSU President John Beehler said at the February meeting. “And we don’t really have any use for using the Ford Center in Gadsden.”
An economic development center was previously housed at the Gadsden-based center.
The new addition to the Cheaha Center will open to Gadsden State students for the fall semester, according to the release, and will mainly house general studies programs as well as nursing and emergency medical services.
The release states that the college will retain all employees from the closing McClellan location, who have been transferred to the expanded Ayers facility.
“Because of the Cheaha Center addition, we are not losing instructional space despite the closure of the McClellan Center,” Lavender was quoted as saying. “Our employment numbers are also not decreasing.”
The JSU-owned McClellan facility houses the university’s office of community engagement, the Institute of Emergency Preparedness, and the Northeast Alabama Police Academy.