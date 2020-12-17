Gadsden State classes to meet on modified schedule for spring

Gadsden State Community College will open this spring with “modified access,” school officials announced Thursday.
According to a news release from the school, general education courses and theory-based career technical and health services programs will be offered entirely online.
Courses and programs that require hands-on assessments, clinicals or work-based learning will be held in person and on campus.
All other classes will be held in a “split hybrid” format, where one half of the class meets in-person one day of the week while the other half meets on another day.
Faculty and staff will resume working on Jan. 4, and the first day of classes is set for Jan. 11. The libraries on each campus, including the one in Anniston, will be open to students and faculty, but not to the public.
Gadsden State employees, students and visitors will be required to have their temperatures taken before entering the building, practice social distancing and wear a mask in places where a six-foot distance can’t be maintained. Facilities will be routinely disinfected and cleaned, and hand-washing and sanitizing are encouraged.