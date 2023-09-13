Gadsden State Athletics, Sparks Orthopedics announce partnership

GADSDEN — Gadsden State Community College and Sparks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced a partnership that includes a $50,000 commitment to support sports medicine services for the college’s student-athletes.
“Through our partnership, physicians and athletic trainers from Sparks Orthopedics will provide medical care and rehabilitation for any sports-related injuries sustained by Cardinal athletes,” said Blake Lewis, athletic director at Gadsden state. “Student-athletes will have direct access to Sparks’ specialized orthopedic doctors and physical therapists.”
Sparks Orthopedics will also supply athletic training medical supplies and equipment to ensure Gadsden State teams have the resources needed to prevent, assess, treat and rehabilitate injuries.
“We are so grateful to Sparks Orthopedics for this generous donation and their commitment to the well-being of our student-athletes,” Lewis said. “Having the support of a premier sports medicine provider like Sparks will help us continue providing a safe and high-quality experience for our athletes.”
The partnership formalizes the relationship between Sparks and Gadsden State Athletics and will help elevate the standard of care available to student-athletes.
“At Sparks, we are dedicated to helping athletes at all levels return to their sport after an injury,” said Dr. Dierick Sparks, orthopedic surgeon at Sparks Orthopedics. “We are proud to partner with Gadsden State and support their athletic programs by ensuring every student-athlete has access to expert medical care, allowing them to focus on their academic and athletic goals.”
