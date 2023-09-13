 Skip to main content
Gadsden State Athletics, Sparks Orthopedics announce partnership

Gadsden State and Sparks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced a partnership worth $50,000. Pictured are, from left: Dr. Dierick Sparks, orthopedic surgeon; Blake Lewis, Gadsden State athletic director; and Dr. Corey Fuller, clinical director.

 Courtesy photo

GADSDEN — Gadsden State Community College and Sparks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced a partnership that includes a $50,000 commitment to support sports medicine services for the college’s student-athletes.

“Through our partnership, physicians and athletic trainers from Sparks Orthopedics will provide medical care and rehabilitation for any sports-related injuries sustained by Cardinal athletes,” said Blake Lewis, athletic director at Gadsden state. “Student-athletes will have direct access to Sparks’ specialized orthopedic doctors and physical therapists.”

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.