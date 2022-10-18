 Skip to main content
ANNISTON

Further school consolidation discussed at board of education meeting

Randolph Park Elementary School could be closed, according to a proposal informally discussed Tuesday by the Anniston school board.

Shutting down Anniston’s last two elementary schools, Golden Springs and Randolph Park, and transferring their students to Anniston Middle School was a school board topic of discussion during a work session Tuesday afternoon. 

Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill proposed the plan, which would put all elementary students under the same roof.