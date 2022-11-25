 Skip to main content
From A to A+, Alabama and NAEP highly ranks Piedmont

Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Piedmont City Schools, if it were a student, would get an overall A on its report card, and, according to another entity, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, that student would get an A+.

The Alabama Department of Education recently released its report card of all state schools and Piedmont High School received a 90, the middle school received a 91, and the elementary school received a 92.