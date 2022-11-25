From A to A+, Alabama and NAEP highly ranks Piedmont

Piedmont City Schools, if it were a student, would get an overall A on its report card, and, according to another entity, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, that student would get an A+.
The Alabama Department of Education recently released its report card of all state schools and Piedmont High School received a 90, the middle school received a 91, and the elementary school received a 92.
The overall grade was a 94, which is calculated by adding in the school’s scores in population growth, graduate rate, college and career readiness and chronic absenteeism.
The high overall score gives Piedmont schools a fourth-place finish out of the state’s 139 public school systems, and it was one of only five state schools to receive all A’s.
During the years of 2020 and 2021, Alabama schools received no report card grade because so many students were studying online only because of the pandemic.
A couple of weeks ago, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) issued a report called the Nation’s Report Card that stated that while several Alabama school systems led the nation in math and reading recovery after the pandemic, the Piedmont School system ranked number one in the nation in math. Researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities analyzed data to determine the rankings.
An article by Trisha Power Crain of Alabama Media Group entitled “Alabama leads nation in math, reading recovery after pandemic,” explained that the Piedmont School’s score of 1.24 means that a third-grade student from Piedmont has grown in mathematical skills 1.24 grades from 2019 to 2022.
Both the high ranking by the state and the NAEP reveals that Piedmont Schools continue to collect awards and recognition: Within the past month, for example, Piedmont Elementary School was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a Blue Ribbon School.