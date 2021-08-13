Former Anniston resident named Alabama Teacher of the Year

Auburn Junior High teacher Kimberly Christian Johnson, formerly of Anniston, was selected “Teacher of the Year” for the state of Alabama this week, beating out three other candidates for the award at a reception held at the Montgomery Museum of Art. The announcement was made by the state’s superintendent of schools, Eric G. Mackey.
“I’m humbled yet excited to represent my school and all teachers throughout the state,” said Johnson, who teaches study skills and life-coping skills to eighth- and ninth-graders who are at risk academically.
Johnson said she feels “fortunate” to be recognized by her peers and will “do my best” in serving as an education ambassador for the state. There are 136 school systems in Alabama with well over 740,000 students.
Traditionally, the award winner is expected to travel throughout the state participating in various speaking engagements. Toward that end, Johnson was presented with a 2021 Chevy Traverse that she may drive for a year.
Johnson also received a trophy, plaque, name plate with new title, gift card, tickets to a Montgomery Biscuits minor league baseball game and an unspecified cash award.
Moreover, her classroom will get a $2,500 makeover and students will be treated to an ice cream party. The school will receive grants and a cash award, as well.
“It was great to have my husband (Jeffery) and daughters (Jouri and Jayme) with me, along with my school superintendent, Dr. Cristen Herring, and building principal, Ross Reed. I think they were more excited for me than I was,” laughed Johnson.
Johnson said Reed sent a schoolwide email proclaiming, “She did it” to the AJHS family.
“And a lot of my coworkers have been making comments. It was so nice of all of them,” she said.
Reed said Johnson was most deserving of the award.
“We are elated to say the least and so very proud of Kim,” Reed said. “As I’ve said many times, she has been our school mom for years. She is such a great leader amongst our staff, who has many great ideas. Everything she does, she does to help our students. Kim is a tremendous asset for us and all of our students. I think we’re still in a little bit of a shock with all this.”
Reed added that he doesn't know what kind of makeover Johnson’s classroom will get, but “we can look through some magazines and dream big.”
“To win this award means so much to me,” Johnson said. “I will go wherever they want me to go, but right now, my plan is to go back to work at my school tomorrow.”
Johnson, who is a graduate of Wellborn High School in Anniston and attended the University of Alabama, has taught for 23 years, the last 18 of which have been at Auburn.
Johnson will now vie for the national teacher of the year award.