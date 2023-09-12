 Skip to main content
Force Factory allows kids to ‘create knowledge with their hands’

Museum’s director, curator and staff thrilled to present a four-year-old project

Alan Robison Force Factory

Alan Robison, the executive director of Anniston Museums and Gardens, explains the new Force Factory exhibit at the museum.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The excitement in the voices of the Anniston Museums’ director and staff members reveal the elation they feel for being able to finally present their latest attraction for young visitors. That attraction is the Force Factory, and the opening day is Saturday.

“The Force Factory has been a long time in coming,” said Alan Robison, the museum’s executive director, “and we are excited for it to be here.”

