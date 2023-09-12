Force Factory allows kids to ‘create knowledge with their hands’

The excitement in the voices of the Anniston Museums’ director and staff members reveal the elation they feel for being able to finally present their latest attraction for young visitors. That attraction is the Force Factory, and the opening day is Saturday.
“The Force Factory has been a long time in coming,” said Alan Robison, the museum’s executive director, “and we are excited for it to be here.”
Under development and creation for the past four years, the Force Factory is a 1,200-square-foot room in the Anniston Museum of Natural History filled with fun things to do, such as get into the seat of a helicopter simulator and drop water on a forest fire, enter a wind tunnel to see and feel a tornado, or to simply color a fish by choosing one’s favorite colors by only pressing a button. The age range of Force Factory is for preschoolers through fourth-graders, but Robison said all ages, even parents and grandparents, will enjoy many of the activities.
Robison thought of the phrase “Force Factory” during meetings with a committee of volunteer educators and staff members, but he quickly gives credit to the others whose brainstorming created this artistic space where the walls seem to undulate with water, shoot up in flames and more.
The committee imagined that the earth is like a factory that works with precision within its parameters of time and space. Robison said children can “create knowledge with their hands,” just as a traditional factory creates things.
He blurted out the phrase during an interview when trying to describe the four main forces on this planet and how they act on one another: water, fire, air and land.
“I just then thought of that phrase,” he said, “and it is true. Kids learn with their hands, and Force Factory allows them to do hands-on activities and teach them at the same time.”
His voice rose as he described how the earth’s four forces are interconnected and each exerts its force on the other three forces and on humans.
The theories behind Force Factory are based on the idea that schools need to provide instruction in science, technology, engineering, art and math, a list which forms the acronym STEAM (or “STEM,” sometimes, if art is omitted). Force Factory therefore has 21 activities that allow children to use their hands, eyes and ears to study all five aspects of STEAM.
Even the youngest children who visit Force Factory can learn about engineering by using KEVA planks, a popular toy using wooden construction pieces, and the oldest children can peer through a giant microscope to see some of the ocean’s tiniest creatures and plants.
The initial phases of Force Factory started about three years after Robison became the executive director of the museum eight years ago. Members of the Anniston Kiwanis Club had some money they wanted to use for a project to benefit the community. Robison and his staff, including the museum’s longtime curator, Dan Spaulding, knew the 25-year-old NatureSpace needed to be updated. The Kiwanians liked the idea.
The museum’s employees created a committee and included some local educators, teachers who came to meetings after teaching school all day. During their brainstorming sessions, they began calling in the employees of Anniston's Southern Custom Exhibits to come up with the design of the room using bright colors. The company was charged to create, implement and order things, such as a child-sized tunnel that allows children to explore “underground,” a platform and video that simulates an earthquake, and large pieces of different kinds of equipment that simulate the ones that professionals use, such as a submarine that sinks down in the ocean.
“Force Factory is on a level of something we’ve never done before,” said Robison. “It is unique to us.”
“I can’t wait to see little faces,” said Spaulding, who has a seven-year-old at home. “I want to see them learning and being entertained."
Force Factory will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and be open until 5 p.m., hours which are the museum’s usual hours. The last guests must enter by 4:30 p.m. Because a crush of children is expected during the Saturday opening, visitors are asked to register at the front desk and obtain an assigned time slot. The room can hold 40 people at a time.
Anniston Museums open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The address is 800 Museum Drive, and the phone number is 256-237-6766. Admission prices are as follows: $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $6 for children and those under three years old are free. Visitors are encouraged to buy passport tickets, which have benefits. Visit www.exploreamag.org for more information.