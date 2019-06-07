The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced 164 new classroom grants Thursday for its First Class Pre-K program, and five are set to go to schools across Calhoun County this fall.
Alexandria Elementary will receive funding to set up two new pre-kindergarten classrooms for the First Class program, while Oxford City Schools will receive one classroom apiece for Oxford, DeArmanville and Coldwater elementaries, bringing the total for pre-K classrooms to 34 in the county.
“We’re ecstatic about getting more,” said Donald Turner, the Calhoun County Schools superintendent. “They are so beneficial. The earlier you can get a kid into education, the more well-rounded they’re going to be.”
According to a 2017 study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, students who enroll in First Class Pre-K are more likely to become more proficient in reading and math than other students.
The state-funded voluntary program, which allows children as young as 4 to enroll, gives kids the chance to get acclimated to attending school.
“They teach a lot of the social aspects, helping kids get adjusted to school,” Turner said. “They of course do academics, but the focus on the program is in the social aspect.”
Jeana Ross, Alabama’s secretary of early childhood education, said the program’s goal is to get children involved in education as early as possible.
“We want to provide a high quality program for 4-year-old kids,” Ross said. “Through this program, we want them to be able to go into school ready to learn, be creative, and be challenged.”
Ross said that getting kids into education programs prior to kindergarten can help even the playing field for kids heading into school.
“For children that might not be where they should have been as developed at 4, we’re able to close that gap and have them ready,” Ross said.
According to Turner, demand for the program has been high in the Calhoun County schools that have received classrooms so far, and some families have to be turned away due to limited room.
“Not every kid has been able to get into the program. We’re glad to get more classrooms to be able to offer it to more of them,” Turner said.
The two new classrooms in Alexandria add to two already in operation at the school. Each classroom opens seats for 18-20 kids into the program.
According to a news release announcing the new classrooms, the expansion of the program now offers access to 21,636 children, with 1,202 classrooms statewide. This year’s expansion is the largest in the history of the First Class program, which began in 2005. Additional grants will be awarded to schools based on need before the end of the 2019-20 school year, according to the release.