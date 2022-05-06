Fire certification classes offered for high school seniors

Beginning this fall, high school seniors can get a head start on their quest to become firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
The Anniston Regional Training Center — where firefighting training courses are held at a complex in north Anniston — is offering a high school fire science program where seniors can earn certification as a volunteer firefighter. The teenagers will also complete an emergency care provider course to learn first response emergency medical care.
This training encompasses the requirements set forth by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Alabama Firefighters Personnel Standards and Education Commission. The training is provided in cooperation with the Alabama Fire College and is accredited by the Pro Board Fire Service Professional Qualifications System and the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress.
Students who complete this training are eligible to enter a “bridge” recruit school to earn their Firefighter I and Firefighter II certification in five additional weeks of hands-on training. Successful completion of the “bridge” program allows the student to immediately enter the workforce as a fully certified career firefighter.
The Fire Science Program classes will be held at Anniston Fire Station No. 3 and Alabama Fire College Regional Training Center at 5304 McClellan Blvd.
Anniston fire Chief Jeff Waldrep said the training is an avenue to a rewarding profession.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the high school seniors, “Waldrep said.
Waldrep said the classes run through the entire senior year of high school and there are slots available for 25-30 students.
In addition to the high school fire science program, Waldrep said, through a partnership with Gadsden State Community college an EMT basic program will also be available for the students.
“If they complete the EMT training they will be a certified EMT once they turn 18. You can work in ambulance, fire, different types of first responders areas in the state,” Waldrep said.
To apply for the program: https://www.annistonal.gov/fire-department.
Requirements
— $50 program fee to cover Skills USA membership and other incidental fees.
— Program requires daily physical training. Finalists must submit a NFPA 1582 physical statement form signed by a physician.
— Recommended GPA of 2.0 or higher. Candidates must be on track for graduation.
— Students may be required to pass a drug test prior to admission into the summer “bridge” program.
— Parents will be responsible for arranging transportation to and from the training facility.
— Attendance and discipline records will be reviewed and will become part of the application package.
— Training session times will be assigned based on student’s regular school schedule.
— Space is limited and acceptance is selective. Candidates will be interviewed by committee comprised of representatives from Anniston Fire Department and local school personnel.
— This class will follow the same calendar adopted by the Board of Education
— Students enrolled in the fire science program will earn grades and Career Technical course credit