Education town hall offers answers, history on Anniston schools

Anniston Board of Education members listen as Johanna Martin, chief financial officer at Anniston City Schools, left, speaks during a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Anniston Middle School gym.
Thursday night 150 people were schooled in the inner workings and mechanics of the Anniston educational system during a town hall meeting at Anniston Middle School.
Each department head, school official and administrators had their turn at the podium in a meeting that lasted nearly two hours.
The public was not allowed to ask questions aloud but they had the opportunity to submit questions on index cards that will be answered on the school system website by next Thursday.
The evening started off with a welcome from Hill who said the town hall meeting purpose was to clear up concerns and questions that parents and community members may have about what is happening at the Anniston City school system.
Hill spoke about the importance of college and said that every student should at least have two years of college to have an opportunity to mature and to get a better grip on what the student wants to do in life.
Hill then gave out the first round of door prizes much to the delight of the recipients.
Anniston school board president Robert Houston took to the podium and said that the year 2023 is a significant date for the city of Anniston.
“Fifty years ago Cobb High School closed, and all the students went to Anniston, 1973, a long time,” Houston said.
Houston said that since that time the school system has experienced white and middle-class black flight along with unfair and unjust treatment.
“Fifty years of this guys, keep in mind, the school system has been under-resourced with funding and leadership,” he said.
“In 2017 this board came on, the administration came on and we have been digging out of 50 years of decay and neglect,” Houston said.
“Let the truth be told,” he said.
The first school official to speak was Johanna Martin, chief financial officer, who clearly explained the complex financial workings of how a school system is operated and funded.
Martin said that the system operates five schools with 235 full-time employees including 127 teachers.
“We are happy to be a major employer of Anniston,” Martin said.
Average daily enrollment is about 1,750, according to state figures, but, Martin said, “Our actual enrollment is 1,909 including Cobb Preparatory Academy.”
Martin explained how the Anniston school system is funded from federal, state and local sources, yet ranks at 103 in funding levels among all school districts in the state.
“We’re way at the bottom,” she said.
Martin, who took the position of CSFO three years ago, said the purpose of her department is to provide accountability and to protect public and district resources.
Martin said that state funding has not kept up with the needs of the school system, which there has to make up the difference in areas including transportation, school nurses and a technology coordinator’s salary.
“Right now we are looking at a shortfall of about $1 million,” she said.
Martin said the school system has to use its own resources due to a shortage of state funds.
“It costs about $1.7 million every month to run [the Anniston] school system, we currently have 4.5 months of savings and this is major for Anniston City,” she said.
By state law the school system must keep one month of reserves intact or the state will step in, Martin said.
Martin said the per pupil spending in the Anniston school system is $13,290.
The state average per student spending is $10,725 and nationally per student spending is $14,360.
“I’m very proud that Anniston Schools spends $13,290 per student which is well above the lowest and even the average in Alabama, we’re proud to say that our money is spent on our students,” she said.
School facilities coordinator Ken Goble told the audience about the ages of each school being used in the building and infrastructure improvements.
The oldest school in the system is Golden Springs Elementary, built in 1962, and the newest school is Cobb Preparatory Academy that was built in 1990.
Goble said that the school system has spent $6.5 million this year on four infrastructure projects.
“We’re taking care of facilities, we do have old facilities, we’re doing our best to take care of them,” Goble said.
Some future projects that are being discussed are the installation of artificial turf at the football stadium and new visitor bleachers.
“That’s going to cost us, minimum $1.5 million,” Goble said.
Architects are looking at classroom conversions at the high school if and when a grade consolidation takes place that would increase the number of students at the high school, Goble said.
Goble mentioned that plans call for all city schools to convert their interior lighting to LED and to install touchless bathroom fixtures.
Other school officials speaking included Dr. Sabrina Tillman Winfrey, director of curriculum, Latroya Phillips, computer lab technician, LaToya Campbell, director of federal programs and transportation and others.
Hill wrapped up the evening by answering some of the questions from the audience including one about whether the school system pays educational companies to “close the achievement gap.” He said the system does have a contract for that service.
Another question concerned ceiling repairs that included holes in ceiling tiles; Hill said those repairs are ongoing.
Hill then thanked everyone for their attendance and awarded the remaining door prizes.
After the meeting was over school board member Joan Frazier was impressed with the presentation.
“There was a lot of information, I’m just grateful that the people that were here came out, gave up their personal time to hear the presentation, I thought the presentation was extensive and very informative,” Frazier said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.