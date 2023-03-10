Edible Evening a hit for Oxford Schools Foundation

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Representatives of Small Cakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Oxford serve up samples of their specialties to some of the hundreds attending the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s annual Edible Evening Thursday night.
OXFORD — The customary thudding of basketballs in the Oxford High School gymnasium was replaced by the clanking of spoons and forks as the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s annual Edible Evening played to a full house Thursday night.
Having become a popular annual event, the foundation fundraiser invites local restaurants and food services to bring in samples of their wares for ticket holders wishing to indulge themselves with locally available treats and meals.
This year’s vendors were Olive Garden, Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ, Chicken Salad Chick, Cutters’ Pizzeria, Texas Roadhouse, Honey Baked Ham, Small Cakes, Chick-fil-A, Mason’s BBQ, Kin Express and Coca-Cola.
Waiting in line was made more enjoyable as displays of district students’ artwork, the Greenpower car fleet and robotics were available to visit. Entertainment was provided by the Oxford High Jazz Band and the vocal group, Jacket Sing-Sations.
The foundation has already provided more than $500,000 to district programs including archery, instructional supplies, STEM robotics and a piano lab.