Edible Evening a hit for Oxford Schools Foundation

Diners set to eat in an arena surrounded by the wares of local eateries during Thursday’s Edible Evening.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The customary thudding of basketballs in the Oxford High School gymnasium was replaced by the clanking of spoons and forks as the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s annual Edible Evening played to a full house Thursday night.

Having become a popular annual event, the foundation fundraiser invites local restaurants and food services to bring in samples of their wares for ticket holders wishing to indulge themselves with locally available treats and meals.

Representatives of Small Cakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Oxford serve up samples of their specialties to some of the hundreds attending the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s annual Edible Evening Thursday night.
Edible Evening ticket holders line up to sample food prepared by the local Olive Garden, one of 11 local eateries providing food in benefit of the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation.
The student vocal group 'Jacket Sing-Sations' provided dinner music during Thursday’s Edible Evening at the Oxford High School gymnasium.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.