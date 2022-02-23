Economic factors cited in Sacred Heart School closure

Students, teachers and the parents associated with Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School were saddened by the announcement last week from the Rev. John McDonald that the 69-year-old institution is closing.
McDonald, Sacred Heart’s pastor, said this term will be the last for the 135 students there.
McDonald called the closure “an unfortunate and inevitable result of many economic forces that have reduced our enrollment and our ability to deliver the highest standards of Catholic education.”
McDonald’s words “many economic forces” were underscored by Donald Carson, the director of communications and public relations for the Diocese of Birmingham.
He listed them as follows:
– Enrollment has been down for most of the last few years.
– The COVID-19 virus had an effect because some families lost the ability to pay tuition.
– The costs of salaries and maintaining the facility have outstripped income from tuition payments.
– Parents began homeschooling their children, which affected enrollment.
– Catholic families began having fewer children, which also affected enrollment.
Throughout the years, fewer and fewer Catholics made up the school, both in administration and student body. Gradually, lay people and the non-Catholics were added to the staff, and the number of students whose families were registered members of the church shrunk.
“Now, there are only 10 percent of the students who are registered members of the parish,” Carson said.
In March of 2020, the church and school experienced a major financial setback when the administration discovered that an office worker at the church on Golden Springs Road had been embezzling funds. Angela Beam Cheatwood was found guilty in the court system of stealing $484,000, money which was intended to help the church maintain the school and pay salaries when funds were tight.
“The theft certainly didn’t help,” Carson said, adding that it is too early to know what will happen to the facility at McClellan.
Jennifer Johnson, the manager of the Waffle House restaurant in Alexandria, has many connections with the school. She had been a student there and, at one time or another, sent her three children there. When she first returned to Anniston after living elsewhere, she worked in the school’s lunchroom.
This year, one of Johnson’s daughters is a graduating senior at the school, which pleases Johnson, but she is disappointed her 10-year-old daughter will no longer be able to attend.
“It broke my heart when I found out,” Johnson said, “but tough decisions usually are heartbreaking.”
History of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School
Originally serving grades one through four, the school opened in 1953 in an imposing stone structure that already stood at 15th and Wilmer Avenue in Anniston. Under the same name as the church, the school added a grade each year until it reached eighth grade.
In 1957, the school moved to a hillside on McCall Drive in east Anniston and changed its name to St. Mary’s Catholic School. The school grew to about 200 students. By the 1970s, the Benedictine Sisters who had served the school returned to their convent in Cullman and the school was administered by the church. The school’s original name was restored and by 1981, the church added a kindergarten.
By 2000, the Rev. Richard Donohoe had assisted the parishioners in the purchase of a former elementary school on Morton Road at McClellan to serve as Sacred Heart’s school. There, it began adding grades, first a pre-K and then ninth and tenth grades. By 2002, the school had added two more grades and graduated its first seniors.