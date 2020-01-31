Donoho speller gets ‘lucrative’ victory in local bee

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Caitlyn Perkins didn’t know the word when it was pronounced for her to spell, but she had a “lucrative” Friday morning.
The Donoho School seventh-grader won the 2020 Calhoun County Spelling Bee by slowly, correctly spelling out the word, earning a $75 check, a bee-shaped bobble-head trophy and a spot in the state spelling bee in March.
“I was honestly thinking that I spelled it wrong, because I’d never heard it before,” Perkins said afterwards, holding her winnings. “I was so excited that my hands started shaking when I spelled it right.”
Perkins and 30 other spellers from schools around the county met in the gym at Alexandria Middle School on Friday morning for the annual bee. The competition was composed of the top spellers from every school in the county, ranging from grades three to eight.
Students were given words like “lambasted,” (attacked, according to Merriam-Webster) “thimblerig” (a swindling shell game) and “fuddy-duddy” (an old-fashioned or unimaginative person) to spell. A vocabulary round gave competitors the choice of two definitions upon hearing an undefined word. Students were disqualified after misspelling a word or choosing the incorrect definition.
Sacred Heart's Kinlea Barnhill misses a word opening the door for Donoho's Caitlyn Perkins to win the Calhoun County Spelling Bee Friday morning at Alexandria Middle School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A dad consoles Joshua Kim from Oxford Middle School after he missed a word in the late rounds at the Calhoun County Spelling Bee Friday morning at Alexandria Middle School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Randolph Park Elementary student Elissa-Nicole Brown looks skyward for help as she spells a word at the Calhoun County Spelling Bee Friday morning at Alexandria Middle School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Sacred Heart Elementary student Armani Blas-Reyes reacts after getting her first word correct at the Calhoun County Spelling Bee Friday morning at Alexandria Middle School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A mom looks on as Jacksonville student Blake Mancipinto reacts to being the first student eliminated at the Calhoun County Spelling Bee Friday morning at Alexandria Middle School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Perkins was joined by her Donoho schoolmate Rishi Reddy, Sacred Heart Catholic’s Kinlea Barnhill, Piedmont Middle’s William Thomas and Randolph Park Elementary’s Elissa-Nicole Brown.
Perkins and Barnhill entered the seventh and final round, where Perkins spelled “buffet” and Barnhill stumbled on “artifice.” Perkins finished off the winning word to win her first county spelling bee.
“I’ve been in them before, but I failed miserably,” Perkins laughed.
Event organizer Jeff Moon, a teacher at Kitty Stone Elementary, said he was proud of all spellers.
“I’m absolutely proud of them,” Moon said. “Some of those words are unbelievably hard, and they tackled them. They were so nervous walking through the door, you could tell, and walking up on stage, but they did so well.”
Words used in the bee come from a list of 4,000 words provided by the sponsor for the national spelling bee, E.W. Scripps Company. Perkins earned a spot in the state spelling bee, Moon said, which will be held in Birmingham in March.
There, Perkins can earn a spot in the national bee, which is set for Washington D.C. in May and will be televised on ESPN.