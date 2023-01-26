 Skip to main content
'Divisive concepts' bill back in upcoming legislative session

A bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in K-12 schools will be back in the Legislature this year after getting close to final passage in 2022.

House Bill 7, introduced by Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Dadeville, would ban the teaching of divisive concepts relating to race, sex or religion in K-12 classrooms. Prohibitions in the bill include suggesting an individual is “responsible for actions committed in the past” and the idea that an individual is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”