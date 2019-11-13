Investigators at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were looking Wednesday morning into a video that surfaced the day before accusing a local teacher of soliciting teenagers for sex.
The video was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday afternoon onto a channel called “Hive vs. Predator.” The video shows screenshots of a reported electronic messaging exchange between the teacher and a man posing as a teenaged boy in which they discuss sexual acts.
The video also shows a photo of the teacher, in which he is wearing a Calhoun County Schools employee badge.
Afterwards, a group of men appear to confront a man, whom they identify as the teacher, at a Wal-Mart. The group is shown following the teacher to his truck, announcing as he leaves the store that he had planned to meet up with a teenager for sex.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade called the video “disturbing” and said all of the agency’s investigators are looking into the situation.
Wade said deputies were notified of the videos around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He said his office takes such allegations seriously.
According to Wade, the investigation into the video was the agency’s top priority Wednesday.
The Calhoun County Board of Education held a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to vote on a single item regarding “school personnel.”
Superintendent Donald Turner said Wednesday after the meeting the board voted to accept the resignation of the teacher in the video. Turner declined to name the teacher.
Turner said school officials began investigating the allegations Tuesday as soon as they were notified and are cooperating with deputies.
Brian McVeigh, the district attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, said he was not aware of the video before a reporter’s call Wednesday morning. He said it is better to report a crime to police instead of posting about it on social media.
“I don’t understand why you would do all that and not talk to police,” McVeigh said.
Had the creators of the YouTube channel contacted police, Wade said, the investigation could have started more quickly. Wade said he wanted to ensure the man was charged before he had a chance to resign and move to another school.
“Just having this guy resign is not enough,” Wade said.
Wade also noted that situations like these, where someone meets with an alleged predator to expose their wrongdoing, could be dangerous.
“To them, it’s just a video,” Wade said. “To him, it’s his whole life coming to an end.”
If the teacher is arrested, Wade said, he could be charged with sending material harmful to minors and enticing a child for immoral purposes. Both could land him on the state’s sex offender registry, Wade said.
Attempts to interview the creators of the “Hive vs. Predator” channel were not immediately successful.
Wade encouraged anyone who may have information on the allegations against the teacher to contact deputies at 256-237-4731.