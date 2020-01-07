Defendants in Oxford High lawsuit respond in court filings

Oxford High School baseball coach Wes Brooks on Monday denied claims made in a federal lawsuit alleging he’d failed to follow school policy, according to court documents.
A complaint filed last month by an anonymous former student of the school who is still a minor and his father — named as John and Richard Doe, in the suit — claimed that Brooks had violated school policy by not being present in the boys’ locker room when an incident involving a tainted bottle of Powerade occurred last year. According to the complaint, John Doe found and drank the sports drink before being told another boy had deposited bodily fluid in the container. The suit also names the boy Doe says contaminated the container, now an adult and a graduate, as well as another boy, still a minor, alleged to have knowingly encouraged Doe to drink from the bottle.
The complaint states that Doe found the bottle atop a locker, asked who it belonged to, and was told by one student not to drink from it, before the minor defendant said it was his bottle, and that Doe could drink it. Other students in the locker room told Doe what he drank after he finished.
The suit didn’t indicate that Doe reported the incident to Brooks, the school or law enforcement, and also didn’t say why Brooks was to be held accountable over any other coach for the incident, which happened during school hours.
In his response to the complaint, Brooks and his attorney, Mark Boardman, wrote that the school has no policy requiring coaches to be present in locker rooms when teams are present in them.
“Such a policy would prevent male coaches from coaching girls’ teams and female coaches from coaching boys’ teams,” the response states.
It goes on to say that the Powerade bottle had been analyzed by law enforcement and showed no evidence of bodily fluid.
Brooks denied any breach of duty of supervision of students, or that he failed to comply with Oxford High School rules.
“This Defendant denies ... that he owed any duty to the Plaintiff, a high school student who possesses his full faculties, to tell him that he should not drink from a ‘soiled Powerade bottle on top of a locker next to the sinks,’” the response adds.
In a separate filing, David Stubbs, an attorney for the minor student named in the suit, made a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the federal court had no jurisdiction. Doe’s suit claims that he was deprived of his rights by Brooks, citing U.S. code section 1983, which allows government workers to be sued for damages. The other counts against other students are state matters, Stubbs wrote. He accused the plaintiffs of “jurisdiction shopping.”
“This federal complaint is an attempt to have this Court decide state law claims rather than the state court,” Stubbs wrote.