Credit union branch office reopens at Anniston High School

RaShaud Drake, a student at Anniston High School, said he has been interested in the world of finance since the seventh grade.
That interest has become reality now that he’s the new branch manager of the AOD Federal Credit Union “Bulldog Branch” at Anniston High School.
The branch hosted a re-opening Thursday, as operating at the school during a pandemic had not been feasible. It offers the school’s staff and students access to the services of AOD Federal Credit Union, and gives Drake and three other students the chance to have “hands-on” learning in a potential career.
“We are very pleased to partner with AOD Federal Credit Union to provide an innovative learning experience for the students of Anniston High School,” said AHS Career Tech Director Christopher Howard.
“The mission of our school system is to inspire, support and prepare our students for the world,” Howard said. “If you can manage your money, you can be empowered. We shouldn’t call this a program. Managing money is a way of life.”
Anniston schools Superintendent D. Ray Hill said he hoped the efforts of the branch reaches not only students participating in the career classes, but also those who are not.
“One thing my father repeats to me is you never stop learning how to manage your money and understanding how money works,” Hill said. “Those are the key pieces I hope that our young people will specifically take from this.”
Drake said preparing to run the branch “has been an exciting time for us.”
“We look forward to getting the students involved in the financial world as well as preparing ourselves for future careers,” Drake said.
Virginia Bowen, AOD Chief Executive Officer, said the students completed the formal credit union training program before taking control of the Bulldog Branch.
“We have a great team of students working in the operations of the credit union,” Bowen said. “These students are selected by the administration to work in the credit union, then we take them to the credit union for a full training program with our trainer. We really want them to know what it feels like to work in a financial institution.”
Bowen said the other goal is to “give back to the community.”
“One way we do that is to educate our students,” she said. “We feel like we can help the students at this young age where they are starting their financial journeys and we can teach them how to manage money which will set them up for life.”
Bowen said AOD also participates by having members of its staff visit the schools and talk to classes about the world of finance.
Bowen said AOD also has a school branch at Wellborn High School, which is currently in the stages of being reopened, and is planning for more student-led branches to be established in the future.