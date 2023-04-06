County schools to adopt new schedule in 2023-24

Eighty-minute classes are on tap for students in the Calhoun County school system next school year, Superintendent Jose Reyes told a gathering of parents and Wellborn-area residents in their elementary school’s lunchroom.
Called the “5-block day,” the schedule gives students in grades 7-12 five courses per semester, with the school day starting approximately 8 a.m.
All the schools will implement the schedule to synchronize students’ class times at the Calhoun County Career Academy, the advantage being that it will allow more students to take more career tech courses if they choose.
The change in scheduling has already been explained to the Ohatchee and Weaver communities, and now Wellborn, and it will be explained to other schools soon. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley Elementary School’s gym. Other schools will hear the message later in April.
The closure of the Saks Middle School plays a part in this transition because it will house programs now located at the Career Academy on Church Avenue in Jacksonville, such as the alternative school and the classes offered to gifted students.
There are plans to increase the welding and construction instruction programs at the career academy “so students can learn a trade and make a good living,” said Reyes.
One type of 5-block day schedules will apply to the seventh- and eighth-grade students and another for ninth through 12th grades.
For the seventh and eighth grades, there will be a mix of semester and year-long courses. The two most vital courses for students in those grades are math and English, which will be consistent for the students all year. Science and social studies courses will be taught per semester. The students will have access to take more courses since they will take 10 courses each year.
For the ninth through 12th grades, most classes are semester classes because, by the time students are in those grades, they have the basics of math and English behind them, and they will be able to choose from more courses, perhaps playing in the band and playing a sport within the same year.
“For example, the students may decide the following year that they would rather toot a horn than play football,” Reyes said.
Currently, a student must choose one elective over another.
The superintendent showed slides explaining the new scheduling. One slide listed the benefits of the 5-block day schedule and what it can do, such as the following:
— Provide the opportunity to run morning and afternoon career tech routes so more students can take advantage of career tech courses.
— Provide for more students to be athletes and allow current athletes to improve in their sport. The schedule allows them to do more weight training and skill development.
— Increase the opportunity for some students to graduate early.
— Lessen traffic in the hallways of the school buildings and allow for more consistency in the students’ daily instruction.
— Students who meet the 24 credits required by the state may still graduate early, and some students already fulfill that requirement each year.
Reyes encouraged the parents and community members to encourage their representatives to vote for providing more money for schools because the current rate for funding schools is inadequate.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.