County schools to adopt new schedule in 2023-24

Jose Reyes

Calhoun County schools Superintendent Jose Reyes explains changes that will take place for the 2024-25 school year at a meeting at Wellborn Elementary School on Tuesday.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Eighty-minute classes are on tap for students in the Calhoun County school system next school year, Superintendent Jose Reyes told a gathering of parents and Wellborn-area residents in their elementary school’s lunchroom.

Called the “5-block day,” the schedule gives students in grades 7-12 five courses per semester, with the school day starting approximately 8 a.m.

