The Calhoun County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to name Summer Davis as the school system’s deputy superintendent.
Davis, principal of Weaver Elementary for the past seven years, will oversee federal programs for county schools.
“It’s bittersweet, because I love my Weaver community,” Davis said after the vote.
The vote was part of a raft of year-end personnel changes the school board made in its Thursday meeting, deliberating largely behind closed doors. Board members spent around 90 minutes in executive session, a common move when personnel matters are on the table.
Emerging from the special session, they voted on six personnel actions — labeled “A” through “F” — without naming the people associated with them. Four of the votes were unanimous, two were split, with some "yes" and some "no" votes.
Superintendent Donald Turner declined to attach names to the letters when asked by The Star after the board voted. Turner, who was selected as superintendent this year, said that was the board’s long-standing practice.
“Some of these are terminations, and we're not going to talk about that until those people are notified,” he said.
Board members did congratulate Davis on her selection, however.
“It's Weaver's loss and our gain,” board member Mike Almaroad said of Davis' hiring.
Turner said the vote on Davis was one of the board's unanimous votes. He said two of the votes involved swapping two assistant principals — Tracy Brazier of Saks High and Melanie Brooks of Weaver High — who will each move to the other's school on July 1. Turner said one of the split votes was related to the principal swap.
The personnel items made up the bulk of the board's business Thursday. Board members did approve a number of expenditures, including $442,000 for a new roof for Alexandria High School's gym and $451,000 for a gym roof at Wellborn High. Staff members said both roof replacements were needed due to aging of both structures.
All exterior doors to county school buildings are now secure access doors that can be locked and unlocked electronically, security director Randy Reaves told the school board. The door replacement project, which has been ongoing for about a year, was completed within the past month, Reaves said.
The door replacement was a long-planned project that accelerated after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting last year, Reaves said. He said it was paid for mostly with federal and state grants.
The school board is still planning to enclose the outdoor stairwells at Pleasant Valley High School, Reaves said. Those stairwells have been a feature of the school since it was constructed, but school officials now say they consider them a security risk.