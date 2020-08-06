County school board adjusts calendar for virtual learning

The Calhoun County Board of Education on Thursday changed its official calendar for the upcoming school year, though the fall 2020 semester will still start Aug. 18.
The new calendar makes a relatively minor change for a school year likely to be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the week-long fall break in October moved up to next week. Moving days from the break will give educators another week to prepare for virtual learning, board members said during the meeting; the week in October will become an e-learning week instead.
Board members acknowledged uncertainty as county schools move toward reopening; guidelines and expectations from the state Department of Education seem to shift quickly, often without clear reasoning. During the meeting, board members floated the possibility that schools could be closed again.
But for some students, getting back to school may mean the world.
“There are some kids, school is their paradise,” said board member Michael Webb, who is also an Anniston police officer. His job has taken him to homes in the community that aren’t ready for distance learning, he explained, where kids may stay home alone, not have enough to eat or anyone to make sure they understand their lessons.
“We’re in a tough spot and we’re doing all we can do,” Webb said. “We’ve got to think about our teachers and we’ve got to think about those children.”
The board spent much of the meeting talking over options for virtual classrooms; there are 2,160 students enrolled in distance education so far, said Superintendent Donald Turner, and that number may rise with late registrations. Administrators plan to teach those students with distance education platforms already familiar in county schools, including SchoolsPLP and Schoology.
“We’ll utilize the same program as last year, just at a step above,” Turner said.
Small schools like Ohatchee and Pleasant Valley will combine e-learning students in each grade level to try to reach 40-student classroom sizes; virtual options will be mostly standardized, according to deputy Superintendent Summer Davis, so students at one school should be on par with their grade level throughout the county.
Turner said communication will be key to making the year work; teachers will contact students and parents by phone and Zoom meeting software, and monitor coursework completion rates to be sure of student participation. Those calls will be documented, Davis said, to ensure accountability.
Deputy Superintendent Courtney Wilburn said teachers have spent this week recording video lessons and creating presentations that can be shared with their pupils through services like Google Drive — an online space where documents can be shared with minimal registration — that are more accessible than full-fledged virtual learning platforms.
Some teachers had realized they could record lessons and upload them for students who are out sick during normal school years. Burt and board member Mike Almaroad both laughed and said they were lucky to have grown up before such a thing was possible.
“If you can’t come to us,” joked Wilburn, “we’ll come to you.”
During its meeting, the board also accepted a bid from Complete Demolition Services to demolish a building in front of the Calhoun County Career Academy for $67,000, and a bid from Midwest Maintenance to renovate the plaza and facade of Pleasant Valley High School for $435,000.