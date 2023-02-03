County’s spelling bee winner from Alexandria Middle School

At the Alexandria Middle School gymnasium, eleven-year-old Brooks Third heaved a sigh of relief as he became the Calhoun County Spelling Bee champion. Then he was all smiles.
Friday morning Brooks held up his certificate and a bumblebee bobblehead trophy for a photo and then turned toward his family members who gathered for a hug. Someone in the school’s office announced his win, and shouts rang outside the gym from nearby classrooms. After all, he was on home turf, being a fifth-grader at AMS.
Next, Brooks followed the spelling bee’s organizer Jeff Moon to a bleacher seat to assist in filling out Brooks’ application to enter the state championship scheduled for March in Birmingham.
The word “organza” was the key word that boosted Brooks over 23 other spellers.
Brooks won $200 from the Elks Lodge that supplied all three winners with a check. Fifth-grader Summer Bishop of Weaver Elementary School received $100, and sixth-grader Emily Baswell of Ohatchee Elementary School received $50.
About 120 parents, grandparents and teachers of the participants filled the school’s gymnasium as the event began. Several times the crowd seemed to lean forward as a child struggled to find the correct letter in spelling words such as “imbibe,” “turret,” and “chia.” Several of those who missed words held back tears until they had left the stage and sat down next to mother or grandmother. Then they rose after the end of the round and returned to their daily routines, a little disappointed but, perhaps feeling they had done their best.
The spelling bee was the first in-person competition in three years because the COVID pandemic forced Moon and those on the spelling bee committee to organize an online event.
“Not all of the participating schools returned this year,” said Moon, who works as the Jacksonville School System’s instructional technical coach. “We hope to continue the spelling bee and grow it again.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.