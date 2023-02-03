 Skip to main content
Brooks Third comes in first

County’s spelling bee winner from Alexandria Middle School

Brooks Third spelling bee winner

Brooks Third, middle, is the winner of this year’s spelling bee competition. In March, he will head to the state competition in Birmingham and, hopefully, bring back a trophy to represent students from across Calhoun County. Placing second is Summer Bishop, left, and Emily Baswell, right.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

At the Alexandria Middle School gymnasium, eleven-year-old Brooks Third heaved a sigh of relief as he became the Calhoun County Spelling Bee champion. Then he was all smiles.

Friday morning Brooks held up his certificate and a bumblebee bobblehead trophy for a photo and then turned toward his family members who gathered for a hug. Someone in the school’s office announced his win, and shouts rang outside the gym from nearby classrooms. After all, he was on home turf, being a fifth-grader at AMS.

