A Jacksonville State University-sponsored conference Thursday aims to help manage the misconceptions surrounding autism spectrum disorder.
“There are so many misconceptions about autism,” said Valerie Wheat, the assistant director for JSU’s Center for Autism Studies and organizer of the conference. “When you’ve seen one person with autism, you’ve only seen one person with autism. Everyone on the spectrum presents differently.”
The conference, which will be held at Grace Fellowship Church in Anniston from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, will see several guest speakers present on topics like strategies for working with people with autism, ways to manage stress and anxiety and smartphone applications that can support people with the disorder.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, autism spectrum disorder is “a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior.” Although it can be diagnosed at any age, symptoms of autism usually begin to appear in the first two years of life.
One of the main topics of the conference will be “mindblindness,” Wheat said, a symptom that makes it difficult for some people with autism to empathize with the mental state of others, or putting themselves into others’ shoes.
Wheat said she hopes conference-goers will come away with a greater understanding of autism.
“People should leave with a better awareness of how those on the spectrum operate,” Wheat said. “It can be very enlightening for people to understand.”
The keynote speaker at the event, Michael Haigwood Goodroe, will be talking about his experience with autism and presenting free signed copies of his book to attendees.
Goodroe got a degree in history and a master’s of business administration on his way to becoming a speaker and author.
Wheat said the best people to teach about the effects of autism are those that have experienced it themselves.
“We want to give autism a voice,” Wheat said. “The best teachers are those on the spectrum. There’s a lot to learn, and the most to learn from them.”
JSU’s Center for Autism Studies opened in 2016 to research the best practices in teaching students with the disorder. The center, in addition to putting on the annual conference, provides training for JSU’s instructors and its Police Department.
Wheat said she is glad to see JSU help to create an atmosphere that helps students on the autism spectrum succeed in higher education.
“More and more kids with autism are growing up and going on to college, which is great,” Wheat said. “We have a lot of students on campus with ASD.”