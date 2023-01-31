 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Community outreach work brings award to Anniston police corporal

Donald McGraw award

Anniston police Cpl. Donald McGraw, who is the school resource officer for the Anniston City school system, hugs Kailah Eden during a Wacky Wednesday event at Zinn Park. McGraw has been presented the inaugural McGraw award — named after himself — for his continued service to the residents of Anniston.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Anniston police Cpl. Donald McGraw thought he was going to a routine meeting of the Community Relations Unit (CRU) but quickly found out it was anything but routine.

McGraw was presented the inaugural McGraw award — named after himself — for his continued service to the residents of Anniston.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.