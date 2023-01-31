Community outreach work brings award to Anniston police corporal

Anniston police Cpl. Donald McGraw thought he was going to a routine meeting of the Community Relations Unit (CRU) but quickly found out it was anything but routine.
McGraw was presented the inaugural McGraw award — named after himself — for his continued service to the residents of Anniston.
McGraw, 32, serves as school resource officer for the city of Anniston and as the “go to” contact for the CRU.
“It’s truly an honor for sure, I was not expecting it all,” McGraw said at last week’s ceremony.
“I’m just bopping and weaving along thinking it’s just a normal meeting, they sat me down up front to present me an award and I was just totally caught off guard because I don’t do it for recognition, I just do it because it’s my job,” McGraw said.
McGraw was taken aback when he realized the award was named after him.
“That’s what made me tear up when I got it … I definitely didn't expect it to be named after me,” he said.
McGraw has been with the police department for 10 years and the resource officer for eight years.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said McGraw’s supervisors recognized his dedication to the community and came up with the award.
Bowles said McGraw motivates and pushes his fellow officers in the Community Relations Unit officers.
“He organizes things. He is the driving factor behind them sometimes when things get slow in the winter or something like that, he’s behind our toy drives and all of those things, he spends a ton of his personal time doing things for the CRU, the city of Anniston and the police department,” Bowles said.
McGraw’s supervisors discussed what to call the award with Bowles.
“They actually came in here and asked me, ‘We’re thinking about calling it the McGraw award because there’s nobody else really to name it after who has done as much as he’s done like this,’ and I said, ‘I think it fits perfectly,’” Bowles said.
“So he got the first one for himself,” he said.
Bowles said he came up with the idea of the CRU when he was still a captain and a small group of officers, including McGraw, expressed interest.
“When we interview people, these kids, when they come in, they’re always telling us ‘I want to help the community, I want to be in the community, it’s important for the community to look up to police officers,’ Bowles said, “So I’m like, using that, why don’t we have a volunteer unit for community policing for going out and showing the human side of law enforcement — doing things in the community rather than assigning someone who may or may not want to be there.”
McGraw said he was inspired to become a school resource officer by witnessing the duties performed by SROs during his elementary, middle and high school years in Leeds and Birmingham.
“That’s actually what got me into doing the job,” McGraw said.
McGraw said he loves interacting with the kids and explaining how the justice system works.
“A lot of them don’t understand, not all of them but some of them are usually caught up into it. I just want them to prepare them to have a better life, if they’ve got knowledge of how the system works maybe they’ll do better,” McGraw said.
McGraw said the CRU has grown over the years.
“We’ve always had a CRU but it’s never been to the point of where it is today, of where we’ve had as many members as we have now to help, to be more engaging within the community, that’s been a blessing and it’s been a blessing to the community too,” he said.
Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said he’s proud to have McGraw as the school system's school resource officer.
“He is very professional, he does his job very well, a true leader is what I would call him,” Hill said, “His care for our students, that’s the one thing I really love about him he really cares about the students of Anniston city schools and does everything he can possibly do to help them.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said he is proud of McGraw and the service he provides to the community.
“He does a great job and is impacting our youth positively,” the mayor said.