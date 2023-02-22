 Skip to main content
College exclusively serving incarcerated population pushes for more funding

J.F. Ingram State Technical College President Annette Funderburk speaks with media and state leaders about the college's programs.

J.F. Ingram State Technical College, an institution that exclusively serves Alabama’s incarcerated population, invited a number of state legislators and officials to tour the facility in Elmore County on Tuesday in an effort to garner support for increased state funding.

Adjacent to the Staton Correctional Facility just north of Montgomery, the main ISTC campus saw a total enrollment of 241 during the 2021-2022 enrollment period, and offers 20 different technical training programs covering fields such as welding and carpentry. The college currently serves 17 state prisons, operates in 20 counties, and is funded by the state legislature as part of the Alabama Community College System. In a 12-month period ending in July 2022, 247 ISTC graduates were placed in jobs.

J.F. Ingram State Technical College Dean of Instruction William Young leads a tour of state leaders across the college campus.