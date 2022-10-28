Coldwater Elementary will use e-learning Oct. 31 -Nov. 2 due to increase of flu cases

OXFORD — Coldwater Elementary School will transition to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31, through Wednesday, Nov. 2, due to a “substantial increase in the transmission rate of the flu and in the number of confirmed students and staff with flu” within the school district.
School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley issued a press release Friday afternoon stating the change in the delivery of instruction was necessary as a way of keeping staff and students healthy.
“We understand that closure affects parents and childcare and therefore we are providing this notification so that you can plan,” she said.
Stanley said due to the timing of this decision and the number of students absent, Coldwater Elementary students will not bring home devices and classroom teachers will prepare written work for students to complete during this time.
Coldwater students who are not present today (Friday) may pick up work located in the black newspaper stand near the front entrance of the school. Students will return to campus on Thursday, Nov. 3, on a regular schedule.
“Be assured that students' academic achievement will not be negatively impacted by this transition,” Stanley said.
She said Coldwater Elementary will undergo a deep cleaning of the entire school during the three days students will not be on campus.
“At this time all other schools will continue in-person instruction,” Stanley said. “All schools are being monitored daily and we encourage preventive measures be taken to stay healthy.”
Stanley added parents and guardians should monitor the school or district social media pages for updates and information to stay healthy and contact their child's school if they have questions or need more information.