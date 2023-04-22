 Skip to main content
Cobb kids observe Earth Day

In celebration of Earth and Arbor days, Cobb Preparatory Academy on Friday morning planted a dogwood tree next to memorial dedicated to the old Cobb High School in Anniston. Barbara Mack, president of Iota Mu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, holds the tree her sorority sponsored.

Bright yellow marigolds were the product of green-thumb skills displayed by four-year-olds Friday at Cobb Preparatory Academy in observance of Earth Day.

According to earthday.org every year on April 22, Earth Day (Saturday this year) marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Ava McCluney, left, and PreK3 teacher Rayven Jackson plantflowers as part of the academy’s week-long activities.

