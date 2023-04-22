Cobb kids observe Earth Day

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
In celebration of Earth and Arbor days, Cobb Preparatory Academy on Friday morning planted a dogwood tree next to memorial dedicated to the old Cobb High School in Anniston. Barbara Mack, president of Iota Mu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, holds the tree her sorority sponsored.
Bright yellow marigolds were the product of green-thumb skills displayed by four-year-olds Friday at Cobb Preparatory Academy in observance of Earth Day.
According to earthday.org every year on April 22, Earth Day (Saturday this year) marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
The little ones took turns digging holes and planting the flowers, assisted by pre-K3 teacher Rayven Jackson.
“Put it in the dirt, cover it up, alright,” Jackson said as she helped Ava McCluney with her flowers.
Jackson’s enthusiasm was on display as she aided the students.
“I’m just so excited that they get to plant plants and we plant so many plants, we’ve done so much to show them what the earth should mean to them, we’ve done recycling, just all kinds of things like that,” Jackson said.
Besides planting the flowers, the kids also had built and painted colorful birdhouses, installed recycling bins in the hallway and had successfully sprouted lima beans.
“I hope they enjoy and hope they really realize what Earth Day is all about,” Jackson said.
Principal Teresia Hall said Earth Day means many things.
“One thing it means is that we’re trying to beautify our outdoor environment and then another thing is our children are learning how to care for items,” Hall said.
Hall said that Arbor Day is next Friday and will be another opportunity for kids to learn about trees and the environment.
“We’re trying to teach about preserving things like trees, not using so much paper so we can take care of our trees,” she said.
To observe Arbor Day early, the students and faculty planted a dogwood tree next to the Cobb High School memorial.
“We’re planting a tree in honor of Cobb being closed 50 years ago,” she said.
Barbara Mack, president of Iota Mu Omega chapter with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, said the tree is sponsored by the Iota Mu Omega chapter.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.