Cleburne schools closed Tuesday, Calhoun schools delay as cold moves in

School in Calhoun County on Monday announced a delayed start of Tuesday classes as the area braces for unusually cold weather.
Schools in the Calhoun County, Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont systems will all open three hours later that usual Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. Jacksonville Christian Academy and Sacred Heart School will also open three hours late.
Faith Christian school will delay its Tuesday school day by two-and-one-half hours, according to the announcement, and the Donoho School in Anniston will see a two-hour delay.
Cleburne County Schools announced Monday that due to the possibility of ice on roadways, schools would be closed Tuesday.
Calhoun County Commission offices will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The announcements come as the Anniston area braces for a hard freeze Monday night. As of 2 p.m. Monday, National Weather Service forecasts show the temperature in Anniston dropping as low as 19 degrees overnight, with a low of 17 in Gadsden.
Much of the state is bracing for predicted freezing rain that could lead to road closures and power outages. Forecasts show that winter weather affecting areas from Jefferson County westward, though the forecast also states that there is “black ice potential” in some eastern parts of the state.