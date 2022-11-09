 Skip to main content
ANNISTON

City Council, school board fuss over money

But meetings will continue as leaders try to resolve funding issues

A joint meeting of the Anniston City Council and the Anniston Board of Education was held in a conference room at Anniston City Hall Tuesday afternoon. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

At the end of a joint meeting of the Anniston City Council and Anniston Board of Education on Tuesday afternoon the two sides agreed to move forward to try to resolve their differences.

Prompting this amicable tone was a meeting which was almost abruptly adjourned when tempers flared over financial matters and personal issues. Civility won out, however, and the two governing bodies agreed to meet again in January to further discuss school funding issues.