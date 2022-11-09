City Council, school board fuss over money

At the end of a joint meeting of the Anniston City Council and Anniston Board of Education on Tuesday afternoon the two sides agreed to move forward to try to resolve their differences.
Prompting this amicable tone was a meeting which was almost abruptly adjourned when tempers flared over financial matters and personal issues. Civility won out, however, and the two governing bodies agreed to meet again in January to further discuss school funding issues.
Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said the school system needs a set amount of funding from the city on an annual basis for sustainability and planning purposes.
“The best way to help Anniston city schools is to set a specific amount each year that would come to the Anniston City School board,” Hill said.
For its part, the council wants accountability and transparency from the school board of how the money is spent and how it benefits students.
Anniston Councilwoman Ciara Smith said she is going to “stand her ground” on accountability and transparency not just from the school board but also from the city council itself.
“In discussing giving more funding I don’t have an issue with that,” she said.
Anniston school board member Becky Brown spoke up and drew parallels between the two elected bodies.
“I want you all to know, I as a citizen of this city and as a member of the board of education respect you all as council members, and I expect you to know what your city needs. I know that you know that the west side is a food desert and the housing, we have a big housing blight in Anniston, you all know that I don’t have to tell you, and I respect you all,” Brown said.
“We know what our children need, we absolutely know what they need and we should get the same respect from you. I don’t quite understand why we have to tell you every single penny that we want to spend for these kids, if you look at what they’ve accomplished with what they have, it’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” Brown said.
School board president Robert Houston said during the meeting he had a hard time sitting through it and had a hard time even attending.
“I watch body language that tells me more than any words that anybody can say, I promise you body language tells me everything,” Houston told the council members.
Houston brought up a 2012 resolution and ordinance that authorized a one percent sales tax that was passed by the council to fund the firemen's retirement fund, policemen’s retirement fund, planning and development and an education supplement.
According to the documents provided by Houston the school system has received $2,621,000 since 2012 while the firemen’s retirement fund received $20,615,062 and the police retirement fund received $22,324,200 since that year. Planning and economic development received $2,180,488.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper tried to stop that conversation in its tracks.
“We’ve discussed this every which way we can discuss it,” Draper said. “You’re the one who has publicly said many times and threatened litigation against this body … if that is the course of action you intend to take we don’t need to discuss that.”
Draper said if it’s a legal issue it needs to be presented in a court.
Undeterred, Houston held up a pie chart illustrating the sales tax allotment for all to see.
The original ordinance did not specify what percentage of the sales tax was to go to which entity, Houston said.
“You talk about fair, transparency and being just, how can you tell us you can give $43 million over the last 12 years to the firefighters and police fund and give us $2.8 million dollars and then we have to beg for it, that doesn't make any sense,” Houston said.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said the pension fund that the one percent sales tax benefits was in bad shape when the ordinance passed.
Smith said that Houston has been disrespectful beyond compare.
“You have sat on the school board,” she told him, “and allowed the mismanagement of funds for years — and you sit here and continue to be disrespectful, who is hurting the kids.”
The mayor said the meeting was going backwards.
“If you’re going to file a lawsuit over that, file it and we will defend it, I think you're wrong but going forward we want to work with this body,” Draper said referring to current allocation of revenue from the one percent sales tax.
From that point the meeting devolved into a shouting match and individual voices were hard to discern, prompting some audience members to voice their displeasure with how the meeting was going. About a dozen people attended the gathering, which was held in a large conference room at City Hall; the city meeting center was being used for election duties.
Finally cooler heads prevailed and the meeting continued in an orderly manner and apologies were made.
After it was all over, Houston said a positive to come out of the meeting was that the council would address the needs of the school system in the budget process over time.
Smith said sometimes difficult conversations have to reach some type of outcome.
“I think in this case we were able to get some things out so that we can figure out a way to move forward,” Smith said.
Smith said she is confident that Anniston City Manager Steven Folks and Hill can come up with a viable plan of how the council can strategically help the school system.
“The City Council is not saying we don’t want to give funds, that's not been the message at all,” she said.
Draper said some positives came out of the meeting.
“I do think we’ve come to an agreement now wherein the board would make specific requests of the council, the council makes a determination at that point if it’s feasible to fund it,” the mayor said.