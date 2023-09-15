Chancellor to deliver state of community college address at Gadsden State

Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker will speak about the state of Alabama’s 24 community colleges at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Wallace Drive Campus of Gadsden State Community College. The public is invited to attend.
Baker will discuss how community colleges are working to increase the state’s labor force, strengthen apprenticeships and workforce training. He will also cover the additional $512 million being invested in projects across every community college in Alabama including the 50,000-square-foot, state of the art Advanced Manufacturing and Workforce Skills Training at Gadsden State.