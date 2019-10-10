Next Sunday, long-dead historical figures of Northeast Alabama will rise from their graves to tell their stories at the city’s cemetery.
Actors are set to portray some of the famous former citizens of Jacksonville and the surrounding areas in the third annual cemetery stroll organized by the Jacksonville Public Library.
The stroll is planned for Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and attendees will be free to peruse the historical figures around the cemetery at their leisure. Golf cart transportation around the site will be available, and exhibits are wheelchair accessible, Rowell said.
The stroll, which was started as a way to celebrate history in Alabama ahead of its bicentennial birthday, will be bigger this year for the 200th anniversary of Alabama gaining statehood in 1819.
“We’re trying to make it really special this year,” said Barbara Rowell, the library’s director.
In the past, the stroll has featured mostly figures who are buried in the city cemetery, but Rowell said that focus will expand to cover more of the region this year.
“They’re traveling to the city cemetery because they’ve heard how much fun we’ve had in the past few years,” Rowell said.
Rowell said new figures at the cemetery will feature a sailor who died in a submarine during World War II and the Native American chief that is the namesake of the trail that runs through Jacksonville.
“One of them I’m really excited about is that we’re going to feature Chief Ladiga, the Creek leader who owned the land that is now Jacksonville,” Rowell said.
“There are a lot of fascinating stories,” she said. “Some of them are sad, and some are happy.”
The new additions will add to an already-robust cast of returning figures, like John Pelham, the Confederate officer who gives Pelham Road its name, who is portrayed by Peter “the Patriot” Leavitt, who is known for his displays of patriotism around Jacksonville in his revolutionary garb.
“Everyone knows John Pelham, but they may not know everything Peter will say in his presentation,” said Rowell.
Rowell said that a quilt depicting various scenes from throughout Alabama’s history, made by Joy Quilting Club of Jacksonville, will be on display during the stroll.
The quilt, which has patches dedicated to race cars, Mardis Gras and even the white shirt and red suspenders of meteorologist James Spann, will be raffled off in December.
“It’s a really special thing,” Rowell said.
The stroll is free to the public, but Rowell said donations are always welcome in support of the library. In case of inclement weather, the stroll is set to be rescheduled to the following Sunday at 2 p.m.