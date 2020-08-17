Calhoun County teachers concerned about safety, productivity as students return to school this week

Some of Calhoun County’s educators are uncertain about COVID-19 safety as they return to work Tuesday, at least in part due to limited space in classrooms.
An informal survey of teachers in the Calhoun County School District last week showed about half of the 321 respondents ranked “contracting COVID-19 and/or exposing others” as their primary concern in reopening schools, outpacing worries about mandatory masks, additional workload from virtual learning and mandatory quarantines after exposure.
The survey was performed by Angela Morgan, a local representative of the Alabama Education Association, over a three-day span that ended Aug. 13. The survey was then sent to the county Board of Education and superintendent, according to Morgan.
Respondents were provided space for their comments, leading to a litany of issues with no apparent solution: How should teachers keep kids from coughing on one another? Or enforce hygiene rules? If so much time is spent policing safety, when will teachers teach?
“I feel like productive teaching is going to be at a minimum and we’re going to be spending our time maintaining a protective atmosphere,” one educator wrote. “You may not borrow from your neighbor. You may not trade any food from your tray. You may not share that snack with your friend.”
Morgan said county teachers can sometimes have up to 30 students at once, depending on the courses being taught; more kids will enroll in English or math courses, for example, while only a handful might join some elective courses. Classrooms that were roomy enough for a herd of kids before the pandemic aren’t nearly large enough to accommodate 6 feet of social distance between students.
School administrators, meanwhile, have said that classrooms may be the safest place for some kids.
During the Calhoun County Board of Education meeting last week, members discussed reduced reports of child abuse recorded at the state Department of Human Resources. Data from the department showed 41% fewer reports of child abuse and neglect in April compared to April 2019, and 32% fewer than the previous year in May.
At the time, board Chairman Tobi Burt reckoned that the rates of abuse hadn’t changed during the pandemic, only the rate of reports. Putting students back in front of teachers would help more children than not, he said at the time.
During a phone call Monday afternoon, Burt stood by his reasoning, and also commiserated with those who are fearful of returning to classes. He said his daughter attends a county school, one of the largest, and he has family that are in the highest risk category for COVID-19.
“I’m as nervous as anybody,” Burt said. “But at some point we’ve kind of got to grab this thing by the horns, so to speak.”
Teachers are ready to return to work, Morgan said, if they can find a way to make space for students.
“I thought more people would want straight virtual options, but overwhelmingly what they want is what they see happening in Jacksonville and Oxford and around the state,” Morgan said.
The Jacksonville and Oxford school systems will both employ “blended” or “staggered” schedules, in which about half the students attend in-person classes half the week, while the other half of students attend the other half of the week. When not in classrooms, students work from home.
Jacksonville’s approach leaves schools empty on Wednesdays, but some systems in the state are using four days with half the students and all students on Fridays.
Piedmont, meanwhile, will start with traditional schedules and switch to blended plans if necessary. County schools and Anniston City Schools have announced no plans for blended classes.
Morgan said the benefit of blended scheduling is visible in classroom sizes, which shrink by half while providing a few days of in-person instruction.
Between blended scheduling and virtual schools, Morgan said, classroom sizes could drop from 28 students down to 10 or 11 students, or fewer.
Burt said Calhoun County has around 8,400 students, and so far about 2,400 of them have signed up for virtual-only learning. That reduced in-person population might not translate to a perfect one-fourth reduction in class sizes, but the difference is likely to be felt.
Burt said that the numbers won’t be certain until after classes begin, when enrollment in the school system’s virtual academy is finalized for the semester. He said he felt blended scheduling would likely confuse the process of returning to school too much to be of benefit, but also said the board is likely to revisit options as needed. The school board’s priority now, he said, is making sure abused and neglected children are brought back into view and helped.
“That child that needs us to save them from that abusive situation at home,” Burt said, “That’s the kid that’s got me so I can sleep at night as we go back to school.”