As some Saks Elementary students trudged toward the school’s gymnasium through the muggy midsummer Monday on their first back at school, they remained in a relatively quiet and orderly line.
According to principal Amber Ray, the order that came with the return of students to school is a welcome surprise.
“It’s actually been surprisingly calm. Hopefully it isn’t the calm before the storm,” Ray said Monday morning with a laugh.
Kids around Calhoun County ended summer vacations Monday to return to the classroom as the county school district resumed operation for the 2019-20 school year.
The rest of the county follows suit throughout the week, with Jacksonville and Anniston schools returning Tuesday, Oxford, Donoho and Sacred Heart returning Wednesday, Faith Christian School and Jacksonville Christian Academy on Thursday. Classes at Piedmont schools begin Friday, while students at Trinity Christian Academy get one more week of their summer break, resuming classes Aug. 14.
Tesha Crump, principal at Ohatchee Elementary, said the school saw a similarly smooth start to Saks.
“It’s been really smooth, actually,” Crump said.
Crump said she and the staff were excited to welcome back kids to the small-town school.
“We’re kind of a well-kept secret over here on the creekbank,” Crump said. “We’re a great little community of people.”
According to Ray, staff and teachers around Saks are excited to see their mentorship program, which began last year, continue into 2019.
“We’ve got our schoolwide mentoring program,” Ray said. “Every child has an adult that they’re paired up with that can provide mentorship.”
Ray said the program isn’t limited to teachers. Other staff members, including Ray, are available to give kids an outlet to share their concerns in and out of the classroom.
“Whether they’re worried about grades, something happening on the bus, at P.E. or even at home, they’ll have someone to talk to,” Ray said.
Ray said students will keep the same mentor from when they enter kindergarten through 4th grade, when they transition into the middle school.
Preparations for the return of students to school is not limited to teachers and education programs.
Nancy Kelley, a manager of the lunchroom at Pleasant Valley Elementary, said the first day of school was a success, at least in one respect. The kids ate their green beans.
“Today we had chicken nuggets, which is one of their favorites, and they’ve just devoured their green beans,” Kelley said. “Can you believe that, kids eating green beans?”
According to Kelley, most of the preparation for a new school year in the lunchroom is done well ahead of time.
“We come back a week earlier than the kids to kind of straighten up and clean, but a lot of our preparation is done before school is out with making sure we order what we need,” Kelley said.
Kelley, who has worked in lunchrooms at Pleasant Valley for over a decade, said the first day of school is a source of excitement for the entire lunch staff.
“We look forward to today, that’s when the babies come back,” Kelley said. “You see how much they’ve grown, see if they remember you. You’ve got to love your job, and I do.”