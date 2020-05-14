Calhoun County Schools to hold graduations next week

Seniors in Calhoun County's school system will attend in-person graduation ceremonies on May 21, exactly as planned before the arrival of COVID-19, county schools Superintendent Donald Turner said Thursday.
"This is what they've been working for for 13 years," Turner said.
After Thursday's meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education, Turner met with school principals to discuss their plans for graduations in the age of coronavirus.
Turner said each of the county's high schools will hold their ceremonies outdoors, at football fields, with a requirement to maintain social distancing between attendees. At some schools, that will mean students will be able to bring only a limited number of guests.
"Schools will have to figure out how many tickets they're going to give their seniors," Turner said. He said seniors will likely get between six and 10 tickets, depending on the size of their school's stadiums.
Those limits may not apply for Pleasant Valley, Weaver, and Alexandria, which have decided to use Jacksonville State University's football stadium for their ceremonies. The stadium can seat 24,000 people without social distancing. All other high schools in the county system will hold ceremonies at their high school fields.
Turner said principals are still working out many of the details of the graduations, including the time of day each will start.
Asked if those ceremonies can be held safely, Turner said the schools would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on gatherings.
"We're not going to put anybody in a compromising position," he said.
There's not a great deal of detail in the CDC's guidelines for public events.One set of guidelines suggests all events with more than 250 people should be canceled, though that guideline also says local authorities may issue guidance. Alabama's most recent health order lifted any numeric restriction on the size of crowds if a 6-foot distance can be maintained. The state also encourages, but doesn't require, the wearing of masks.
Angela Morgan, representative for the Alabama Education Association, said teachers are often required to attend graduation. She said she hoped schools would make exceptions for teachers in high-risk categories.
Turner said there's not yet a backup plan in the event of rain on graduation day.
Turner's meeting with principals came after a school board meeting in which board members voted to accept Seth Taylor, now principal of Munford High School, as the new principal of Pleasant Valley High. He will replace Mark Proper, who retires this year.
Board member Mike Almaroad cast the sole vote against the choice.
"I just think they should have considered an internal candidate," he said. "I think the person they chose will do a great job, but I would prefer an internal candidate."
Almaroad made his comment after the meeting. The board discussed the hire behind closed doors, invoking the law that allows them to meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters, and later emerged to vote on the hire.
Turner said the board also accepted the retirement of Alexandria High principal Mack Holley. The board has yet to take up the matter of a successor to Holley.
Since the closure of schools due to coronavirus, school lunch workers have been working with local churches to distribute food to the families of children on free or reduced-price lunch. Turner said he expects that to continue through June.
Come July, Turner said, schools might reopen their cafeterias for their usual summer feeding program for kids who get free and reduced lunch.
"We will revisit and see what the guidelines say at that time," he said.