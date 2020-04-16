Calhoun County Schools predicts loss of revenue

Calhoun County Schools could lose up to $1 million in revenue this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the system’s chief financial officer.
John Godwin said after a Thursday afternoon board of education meeting that students have not bought school lunches or a la carte items since Gov. Kay Ivey announced school closures in mid-March.
Godwin said he’s not sure how much revenue the system has lost yet, but he’s expecting the amount will fall between $800,000 and $1 million by the end of the school year in May.
He said the system is buying less food, however, which it usually does towards the end of the year to lower its inventory during the summer.
Overall, Godwin said, the system was in good financial standing.
“Revenues look fine for the year,” Godwin said. “Going into these next few months and beyond is uncertain for everybody and everything, but at this time, everything looks right on track through the year.”
Godwin said schools are handing out meals to students who qualify for free or reduced lunches at no cost to their families. While school cafeteria staff were still being paid, he said, they were not required to help, but many chose to anyway.
Only board members were allowed in the boardroom during Thursday’s meeting, while the discussion was live-streamed to public attendees seated in a room downstairs.
Board members discussed an audit report for the system. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner said the board plans to hear from auditors when the pandemic ends. Turner said the audit looked good.
The board also reviewed the system’s bank reconciliations, which is up-to-date through February and includes statements from “Helping Schools” car tag sales, which local motorists can pay extra for and the proceeds go to schools.
“It’s not of any great monetary value, but it is a little money directed to the schools,” Godwin said of the tags.
Turner said he also hoped to have a special week for graduating seniors once the pandemic ends, hopefully in June, which would include award ceremonies and prom and culminate with graduation.