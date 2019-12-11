Calhoun County’s board of education agreed to advertise three jobs in a brief Wednesday meeting.
Superintendent Donald Turner said three teachers in the county system are on extended unpaid maternity or family medical leave – and expect to stay on leave for the coming semester. Turner said the board is required to advertise for full-time teachers to replace each of them for the rest of the year. Turner said each of the teachers on leave will be able to return once their leave ends.
The vote came during a special called board meeting, devoted to end-of-year housekeeping items, that took less than 10 minutes. The board also voted to renew a lease on a copier at Ohatchee High School.