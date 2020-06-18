Calhoun County school board hires principal for Weaver High

The Calhoun County Board of Education met briefly Thursday to appoint Andy Keith, an administrator in Talladega County Schools, as the new principal of Weaver High School.
The unanimous vote came in a special called meeting Thursday with a few personnel changes as the only item on the agenda.
“We wanted to get all our positions hired as soon as possible,” said superintendent Donald Turner.
Keith replaces Mike Allison, who retired as principal during the last school year. The board also approved some teacher transfers and the appointment of Emily Smith, a teacher at Ohatchee Elementary, as a new assistant principal for Weaver Elementary.
Not on Thursday's agenda was the item on the minds of many students and parents: when school will start, and what sort of precautions the school system will take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when school does begin.
Calhoun County isn't the only school system where that decision is on hold. Turner said his system is waiting for guidance from the state, which is likely to come after a statewide conference of school superintendents beginning this weekend.
“Nobody knows how that's going to go,” Turner said.
An Oxford school official said this week that the Oxford system, too, is waiting for further guidance that's expected to come by the end of the month.
Other local school systems have offered glimpses of possible plans: Jacksonville last week sent a survey to parents asking them if they preferred traditional, in-person school or virtual schooling of the sort practiced during the pandemic. The survey also suggested that Jacksonville would likely move to a hybrid approach, with some in-person school and some online learning, if the threat of COVID-19 resurges.
In the Calhoun County system — the largest of the county's five school districts — leaders seem to favor in-person classes if possible.
“We need to get back to a normalcy,” said Tobi Burt, president of the school board. “We're going to have a new normal, but we need to get it back going. Our kids need some stability.”
So far, Turner said, the county plans to begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 5 as originally planned.