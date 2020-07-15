Calhoun County delays start of school by a week

Calhoun County Schools will delay opening for students until Aug. 11, according to a system-wide announcement sent today.
Parents and guardians received a pre-recorded SchoolCast call at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from Superintendent Donald Turner, who explained that reopening would be pushed back a week from the planned start date for students. Faculty and staff will report as scheduled for training, according to the announcement.
Turner said by phone after the announcement that the delay isn’t due to concern over the heightened spread of the virus, but to allow more time for employee training.
“We’ve got a lot of training to do as far as procedures for COVID and coming back to school, and we’re training for virtual school options,” Turner said. “It’s all about the staff and faculty and employees.”
Updated school calendars will be available at the Calhoun County Schools website at www.calhoun.k12.al.us.