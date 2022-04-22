Calhoun County BOE honors helpful students

At Thursday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education, chairman Tobi Burt and Pleasant Valley High School Principal Seth Taylor recognized three students for heroism.
Taylor told how three students from the same family jumped into action to save a life. Emma, Jamie and Luke Cramer were riding on the high school bus to Pleasant Valley High School when two small children waved the bus down.
“They were running toward our bus saying their mother was having a seizure,” Emma said. “We jumped out of the bus and helped her.”
Howard said the students’ actions, dialing 911, turning the mother on her side and calming her, likely saved the mother’s life. Not long afterward, the EMTs took over and the mother is now fine.
Another action taken at the beginning of the meeting was to recognize four seniors from Alexandria High School who have excelled in golf this year and won the county championship. The students are Lauren Sechrest, Emily Brown, Reagan Finley and Emma Ray. In addition, Sechrest was named the overall champion. Coach Nick Howard praised the students for the excellent work, especially because none of them had played golf prior to taking part in the sport at school.
During the meeting, the board’s chief financial officer John Godwin said the board’s $52 million budget is reconciled for the first five months of this year’s budget, and property taxes and sales tax are coming in on time.
“The expenditures are in line with the budget amounts,” Godwin said.
One item on the agenda was that the week of May 2-6 is Teacher Appreciation Week, highlight by May 5 as National Teacher Day.
The board voted to extend “its deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the outstanding teachers of Calhoun County Schools.”
They urged all citizens to pay tribute to the work that teachers do.