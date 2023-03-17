 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County BOE hears from JSU dean and enrollment initiative director

JSU speaks to CalCo BOE

Jacksonville State University’s Deans of Education and Professional Studies, Kimberly White, left and Kelly Martin, the director of Enrollment Initiative, speak at the monthly meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education Thursday night.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Three programs are under way at Jacksonville State University to help find new educators and assist those who are already in the profession.

Kimberly White, JSU’s dean of Education and Professional Studies, told the Calhoun County Board of Education about these initiatives during a meeting Thursday night.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 