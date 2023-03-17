Calhoun County BOE hears from JSU dean and enrollment initiative director

Three programs are under way at Jacksonville State University to help find new educators and assist those who are already in the profession.
Kimberly White, JSU’s dean of Education and Professional Studies, told the Calhoun County Board of Education about these initiatives during a meeting Thursday night.
She said one program consists of recruitment efforts designed to alleviate shortages of not just teachers but also administrators and counselors. Another program tries to identify high school students who might become teachers and assist them in having success as they pursue their degree. A third program helps people earn a provisional certificate. A doctorate degree in education is also available now.
“JSU has had two doctorate degrees, one in nursing and one in emergency management,” White said. “Now JSU is offering a doctorate degree in educational leaders, with strands of courses to become a superintendent, a teacher, a leader in higher education or to obtain a focus in enrollment management or student affairs.”
Kelly Martin, the director of Enrollment Initiative at JSU, also spoke and told educators they could now receive a 20 percent discount in tuition at JSU.
“Not only is it for educators,” Martin said, “but also for those in the central office, those seeking a master’s degree and paraprofessionals. We are trying to get scholarship dollars into the hands of those who are working with students.”
During its meeting, the school board:
— Passed a resolution to use Always There Home Health Agency for student health home services
— Passed a 2023-24 proposed student calendar amendment
— Passed the addition for the Acceptable use Policy 4.06, restriction of use for TikTok on District Devices
— Passed project awards to CMH architects for restroom renovations for Wellborn Elementary School, re-roofing and mechanical upgrades for Ohatchee High School, and re-roofing and mechanical upgrades for Pleasant Valley High School
— Passed the textbook adoption listing for the 2023-24 school year.
Students’ achievements recognized
The board also recognized several students and groups who recently achieved awards and placements.
— TCI Student of the Month, Layne Hill of Pleasant Valley High School
— Alexandria High School’s Robotics Team won first place in the state competition and will compete in Dallas, Texas, in April in the World Competition. They are Aidan Fisher, Davis Stone and Taylor Austin. The sponsor is Kathy Ray
— Ohatchee High School music student Henry McGinnis made first chair in the Honors Band. He plays the bass clarinet
— The Pleasant Valley High School cheer squad placed in the top five in the state. They are Lexi Massa, Layne Hill, Macey Roper, Makenzy Gilbert, Chloey Williams, Kaitlyn Cobb, Abby Parris, Samantha Preston, Rylan Holderfield, Savannah Pritchett, Bailey Brown, Abi Brock, Wrynne Lipscomb, Ashlynn Salster, Mary-Kate Merriman, Emma Cramer, Alayna Brakeman, Kaylen Beck, Halle Almaroad, Laila Spears, Tatum Vice, Kayleigh Watts, Bennett Taylor, Abby Jennings, Kendalyn Holliday and Hayden Martin. The coaches are Krista Larkin and Bill “Papa” Green.
— White Plains High School students performed well in the state wrestling tournament. They are Luke Campbell who won fifth place, weight class 182, while Tanner Jarrell was named the state champion in weight class 113, and Mason Hahn won second place in weight class 120.
