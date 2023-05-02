 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BYU law students visit Hobson City to study civil rights history

BYU law students in Hobson City

Law students from Brigham Young University paid a visit Tuesday afternoon to Hobson City to get something more than the museums of Montgomery or Atlanta can offer their studies of civil rights.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

HOBSON CITY — Law students from Brigham Young University paid a visit Tuesday afternoon to Hobson City to get something more than the museums of Montgomery or Atlanta can offer their studies of civil rights.

The 12 students were from Utah, Arizona, Washington State, one was an Alabama native, and one Californian was making her first trip to the South.

BYU law students C.E. Hanna

Mayor Albert McCrory shows BYU law students around town artifacts collected and kept at the historic former C.E. Hanna School.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.