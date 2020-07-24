Bus company’s lawsuit claims Anniston school board didn’t pay, breached contract

A local bus company filed a lawsuit against Anniston City Schools Board of Education earlier this month, alleging the school system failed to pay the company for certain services and properly sever their contract.
CST of Jacksonville LLC, which provided bus transportation for the school system from 1998 to 2020, filed the suit July 13.
The complaint filed by CST alleges the board did not pay for $42,814 worth of services provided between February and March.
According to the complaint, school systems that received the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act are required to continue to pay employees and contractors through any disruptions or closures caused by the virus.
CST claimed that it wrote a written request for the money in late April, but the board didn’t respond.
The complaint also claims the contract held between CST and the board since 2009 stipulated that the schools board was to provide notice by April 1 if it intended to not renew the contract for the following school year.
CST wrote that a board employee told the company it planned to contract with another company for the upcoming school year.
The board voted at a June meeting to begin negotiations with School Transportation Solutions, a Pelham-based company.
Anniston City Schools Superintendent Ray Hill said in June he’d like for Anniston schools to have buses that are younger than a decade old and have both heat and air conditioning.
Hill said Friday the system’s legal team was working on a response to the complaint and declined to comment further.
CST owner Mark Everett and his attorney, Charles Turner, also declined to comment on the case.